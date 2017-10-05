John J. Houlahan

July 23, 1932 – September 21, 2017

John Joseph Houlahan, 85, of Genoa, Nevada, passed away on September 21, 2017.

John was born and raised in Evanston, Illinois the first son of Joseph and Dean Fackrell Houlahan and sibling to Dean Anne (Frank) Carlborg and Michael (Colleen) Houlahan. He was a long-time resident of Whittier, California.

John was loyal to his friends, a wonderful, loving father and adored his wife and childhood sweetheart Judy. He passed along his love of travel, the arts, education and a good story to his children. He had a successful career in marketing research and left his mark on the industry as the founder of FocusVision Worldwide and by launching the careers of dozens in the industry.

John is survived by his wife Judith Cooper Houlahan; and children Eileen (Dirk) Jansse, Christen (Duncan) Pollock, John Houlahan and Peter (Sheila Marten) Houlahan; and his many grand and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13 at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville Nevada.

We will forever miss his love, his wisdom and his joyful laugh.