John Henry Gloistein | RecordCourier.com

Jan. 11, 1951 ~ March 8, 2017

A descendant of a founding father of Anaheim, California passes away.

John Henry Gloistein, age 66, a native of California, and longtime resident of Janesville, California, passed away March 8, 2017, in Akron, Ohio, after a long and courageous fight against Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

John was born on January 11, 1951, to Lawrence George Gloistein, Sr. and Dorothy Evelyn Brunworth. His great-grandfather, Henry Kroeger, Dorothy Eveyln's grandfather, was a pioneer and founding father of Anaheim California. Henry Kroeger was also the second mayor of the City of Anaheim.

John was born in Fullerton, California. He attended grammar school thru high school in Tustin, California, and graduated from Foothill High in 1969.

John's father was an electrical contractor. At an early age, John joined his father and his older brother Larry in the trade.

At one point, John attended Lassen County Junior College and studied Forestry. He later decided not to pursue Forestry and returned to the electrical trade, which he was involved in most of the rest of his life.

An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, he resided in Janesville, California from 1970 until he became ill with a rare form of cancer that took him out of state for treatment in 2014. For many years he cared for his mother, Dorothy, during

her own fight with cancer in Janesville, until her passing in 2010, at the age of 91.

John loved sports and played volleyball in Junior College. He was an accomplished pool player, and played League Pool in Carson City for many years. John loved rock and roll music, and living in the mountains. He made friends easily with his good nature and sense of humor, and had a great number of friends throughout his life.

John is survived by his older brother, Lawrence George Gloistein, Jr., his nephew Jared Gloistein and his wife, Kayle, and their two daughters, all residents of Gardnerville, NV.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.

Remembrances in John's name can be made to Mantle Cell Cancer Research.