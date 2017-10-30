Jo-An Patricia Mason

1947 ~ 2017

Jo-An born on April 6, 1947 in Saugerties, New York, went to the Lord in Carson City, Nevada.

Jo-An loved attending her Christian Bible Study while also teaching the children at her church. She had also enjoyed coaching youth soccer.

Preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Amanda.

She is survived by her husband Edward, son Edward, daughter Patricia, and grandkids Teddy, Mason, and Morgan Grace.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 2nd at 1 pm at Hilltop Community Church, 3588 Romans Rd., Carson City

To share a memory of Jo-An, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net.