Jim Morris | RecordCourier.com

Sept. 13, 1945 ~ Jan. 22, 2017

Jim Morris, 71, passed away on January 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

He was born September 13, 1945 to Bob and Virginia Morris and spent his early years hunting and fishing in Carson Valley.

His fond memories of his childhood had him return to the valley with his family in 1983 where he taught his sons to love the outdoors. He spent his afternoons assisting with his sons’ school sports teams when he could and was active in the LDS Church in the Gardnerville 2nd Ward. He also served as the Branch President of the South Tahoe Spanish Branch of the Church.

He is survived by his sisters Patricia Cooper, Sherry Peck and Jeanie Harris along with his brother Don Morris who live in California and Utah. His wife Claire, children Nesha (Paul) Zalesny, James (Mary Ellen), Joshua, Nicomi (Emanuel) Vargas, Joel (Shannon) and Jonathan (Debra) who live in California and Washington. He was blessed with 10 wonderful grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, January 30, 1917 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Tennyson St with interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Details are available on the Greenwood website.