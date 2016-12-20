Jerome L. “Jerry” Keenan | RecordCourier.com

May 11, 1942 ~ Dec. 19, 2016

Jerome L. “Jerry” Keenan, 74, died Dec. 19, 2016, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. Kansas.

Born May 11, 1942, at Larned, Kansas, the son of Ora Francis and Marieda Verle (Gleason) Keenan. A Great Bend resident, Mr. Keenan owned and operated Green Valley Turf Farm in northern Nevada.

Mr. Keenan was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and E Clampus Vitas.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lane F. Keenan and Ray M. Keenan; one sister, Debra J. Keenan.

Survivors include three sons, Jeff Keenan of Great Bend, KS, Anthony Keenan and wife Toni of Rochester, Wash., and Patrick Keenan and wife Mary K. of Red Bluff, Calif; one daughter, Allison Ortiz and husband Alex of Red Bluff, Calif.; two brothers, Don George Keenan and wife Nita of St. John, and Mark A. Keenan and wife Cindy of Lake Mary, Fla.; two sisters, including twin sister, Mary L. Elliott and husband Pat of Highland Village, Texas, and Anne Steinbacher of Olathe; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Seward, KS at a later date.

Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.