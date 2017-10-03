November 11, 1921 ~ September 20, 2017

Janie Jacintho Godin, one of Gods most precious Angels, died peacefully at home in her sleep on September 20, 2017. She was born as Joaquinn Beatrice Jacintho on the 11th of November 1921 to parents Joe Jacintho and Ida Teves Almeida Jacintho in Koloa, Kauai. Later, Joaquinn would change her name to Janie Victoria Jacintho.

With just a sixth grade education, Janie was forced to leave school to work as a water girl for the field workers in the cane fields where she carried 10 gallons of water twice a day from the mountain to the fields in an effort to help support her family. With little to no education, 19 year old Janie left the islands for the mainland. She briefly married becoming Janie J Davis. The marriage lasted only a few months.

In April of 1942, shortly after WWII broke out, she went to work for the Department of the Navy at the Naval Air Rework Facility in Alameda, CA. She was assigned to Shop 220 as an Air Mechanic Learner. After frequent promotions

she became a journeyman Mechanic, and over time, an airplane mechanic. At the time of her retirement, she had risen through the ranks ending her career as an engineer and draftsman. It was here she met the love of her life, Raoul (Ralph) J Godin.

Ralph and Janie J Teves (the name she adopted after divorcing Davis) were married October 17, 1958 at the Justice of the Peace in Reno, NV. In 1973 they retired and in 1974, moved to Topaz Ranch Estates, where they built one of the very first homes in the valley. 23 years later to the day, Janie and Ralph married again at St John the Baptist Church in Welllington, NV. They lived joyously together until the day of Ralph's passing in 1993.

Formerly known as the Fire Bells, Janie was one of the original founders of the Sagehens in TRE. She volunteered her time, her services, her money, and her heart to any who would ask with a smile and an apple cake. She served her country, her family, her friends, and God.

Janie is survived by her loving sister Hilda Marie Perry of Fremont, CA.

We will always remember you our dear sweet Angel, for your empathy and compassion, your generosity of spirit, and your deep love and affection for all who crossed your path. You were, and still are, our very own Guardian Angel. We are all Blessed for having known you. Rest well Angel.

Services will be held, October 13th at St John the Baptist Church in Smith Valley beginning with a Rosary Service @ 11:00 am, Holy Mass @ 12:00pm, Graveside Service @ 1:00pm with Reception to follow.