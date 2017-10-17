July 24, 1934 ~ June 20, 2017

James W. Williams, born July 24, 1943, died June 20, 2017.

James was known to most as Jimbo. Originally from Clovis, New Mexico, he came to Nevada at an early age and became a chef for several up and coming places such as Harrahs and the Nuggett Casino in Sparks, Nevada. It was at the Nugget that he met and then eventually married Geraldine. He become stepfather to five children, they went on to have two children of their own.

He loved to hunt and fish and could be found in the Ruby mountains every year with his family, hunting for that big buck.

James was very well known for being the head chef at Sharkey's Nuggett and Casino in Gardnerville, Nevada, known for its prime rib and lavish Serbian feast at the beginning of each year.

James will surely be missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Debra Young, Diana Williams, Linda Asher, Bobby Fleck, Jimmy Fleck, Dewey Fleck, Steve Rasmussen; his sister Ruby; and many grandchildren.

No funeral arrangements were made as part of his wishes. He will be cremated and ashes spread by family.