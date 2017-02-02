James S. Lawrence | RecordCourier.com

July 31, 1946 ~ Jan. 27, 2017

James S. Lawrence, age 70, of San Francisco, passed away on Friday January 27th with his family at his bedside.

Jim, was born in San Francisco on July 31, 1946, the first son of James A. and Geraldine Lawrence. He moved to Gardnerville, Nevada at the age of four.

Jim graduated from Douglas County High School then continued his education at Claremont Mens College, and received a degree in Political Science.

After school, he returned to his beloved San Francisco and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance as the Vice President of the Medical Claims Department for 21 years. Jim loved Carson Valley and family and frequently visited through out his life time.

A unique soul, Jim was loving, kind, and generous. He spent his life on a never ending quest of knowledge, loved to travel and was an avid reader.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents James A. and Geraldine and his partner of 21 years, John Cumberland.

Jim is survived by brothers, Christopher (Bette), Jeff (Mary), Bruce (Brenda), and sister Sarah (Bonnie). As well as nieces and nephews, Christina, Ian, James, Jonny, and Emily.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date in San Francisco.