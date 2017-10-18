In Loving memory of Nick Cullincini

Loving father, grandfather, (Nonno), son, brother and friend, Nick Cullicini passed suddenly on Saturdy October 14th, 2017.

Nick was a native of Sacramento, a city that he loved and knew so much about. He was an army veteran, who went on to help his father Fred Cullincini build one of Sacramento's oldest restaurant supply companies. In more recent years he had moved to Gardnerville, Nevada to be close to his daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids, Kortney Cullincini Nikolov, Nikolai Nikolov, and the loves of his life Milena Marie Nikolov and Nikolai Nikolov (baby bro).

Nick was a Christian and walked his talk, giving graciously of his time when someone needed a hand, whether it be a stranger, family member or friend. He believed in God, the power of prayer and was an integral part of his church. One of the first things little Nikolai said when learning his Nonno had passed was "how is he going to take us to church?"

Nick is preceded in death by his mom and dad, Evelyn and Fred Cullincini and brother Jerry Graham.

His siblings, Dorothy Schumaker, Fred Cullinicini Jr., and Anne Cullincini mourn their loss as do his brother-in-law Don Schumaker, sister-in-law Terri Cullincini, adopted daughters, whom he loved as his own, Karissa Harris and Todia Johnson, and all of Nick's nieces, nephews and many friends.

If you were to ask any of us, we would tell you Nick went home to his Heavenly Father too soon. If we were to ask Nick, he would tell us what he often reminded us of; God is never in a hurry but he's always on time.

Services will be held at Grace Community Church, 2320 Heybourne Rd., Minden, NV 89423, Saturday October 21st at 3 pm. 775-782-6516