In Loving Memory Bob Dan Gable

March 4, 1934 ~ Aug. 31, 2017

Bob Dan Gable passed away August 31, 2017 after a year battling cancer.

Bob was born on a cotton farm in Dawson, Texas where he lived until he was 16 years of age, when his parents signed for him to join the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the navy supply ship, USS Jupiter, for 4 years during the Korean War.

After receiving an honorable discharge, Bob settled in Long Beach, California where he started a career working in the grocery business. He started as a night-stock clerk and was promoted over the years up to Secretary Treasurer of Retail Clerk Local #324, in Buena Park, California when he retired in February 1988.

Bob married Geraldine (Jerri) Lindbloom on March 12, 1988 and moved to the Holbrook Highlands area in Gardnerville, Nevada where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap-shooting and camping in the mountains. He was an avid football fan and was handy in leather work and art work painting.

Bob joined the East Fork Fire Department and became Fire Chief of Station 5 in Topaz Lake after only 2 years on the department. He served as Fire Chief for 15 years and retired in 2005. These fire-fighters were his second family and he loved them all. The Gables opened their home for Christmas parties for the crew and families of Station #5. Special memories of good eats, dancing, gift exchanges and enjoyment by everyone.

Bob always had to be serving the community in one area or another. After retiring as Fire Chief, he volunteered for five years on the Douglas County Sheriff Citizen patrol, where he also enjoyed his fellow participants. He was also very involved as a good leader in several other organizations including the VFW #3630.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Jerri; 2 sons, Tim Gable of Middleton, Wisconsin, Steve Eien of Redding, California; 1 daughter, Vicki Schrayer (Bill); 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Bob touched many lives and his passing leaves a big hole in the lives of the many, many friends and family who are left behind.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 21st at 1 PM at the Topaz lake Volunteer Fire Station #5, 1990 Austin St., Gardnerville, NV.

Immediately following the service a buffet will be held in the Topaz Lodge & Casino buffet room .

In lieu of flowers donations many be made to the Topaz lake Volunteer Fire Station, 1990 Austin St., Gardnerville, NV 89460.