Ian Bucher Umphries

February 26, 1980 – September 8, 2017

Our youngest son, Ian Umphries, ended his life on September 8th, 2017. Ian was born February 26, 1980 in Carson City, Nevada and lived the first 24 years of his life in northern Nevada. He was always extremely proud of being a native Nevadan and could often be found proudly displaying his UNR colors on any given weekend.

Following high school he received a degree in Golf Course Management which initially led him to move with his sister to North Carolina in 2004. With better hours and pay he became a heavy equipment operator about a year later and

continued until May 2016 when he decided to pursue a new career as a barber. Ian was one semester from completing his barber program; really excelling in the program and seeming to have found a new passion in life.

Ian was a fiercely loyal friend and cherished his friends from pre-school to the present, despite the years and distance apart. Ian never met a stranger, which was always plainly evidenced by the people that would gravitate around him. He always made time for his family and was generous with his hugs, time and energy.

His most cherished friend and soul-mate was of the four legged kind and came in the form of a giant teddy bear of a rottweiler: Justice. The loss of this beloved friend rocked his soul and a large piece of Ian was lost when Justice passed.

Our son rests in peace after a valiant struggle with his demons; demons that can be just as deadly as any cancer. We take solace in knowing that he is no longer suffering and in pain, but free of the burdens on his soul and reunited with his beloved Justice. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tom and Shirley Umphries, of Shallotte North Carolina, his brother Shawn Umphries of So. California, sister Sage Umphries of Wilmington NC, and an extended family

of aunts, uncles, and cousins.