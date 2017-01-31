Harlan Lee Fugate | RecordCourier.com

June 26, 1937 – Jan. 28, 2017

Harlan Lee Fugate passed away at his home at TRE, Wellington, January 28. He was 79.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Smith Valley United Methodist Church, 44 Rivers Road Smith. Burial will follow the church service at the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to sign his online guest book at http://www.FRFH.net, also sympathy cards may be sent directly to his daughter from this site.

Arrangements are under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Hwy 208 Yerington, NV 89447 (775) 463-2911.