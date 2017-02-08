Gwen Rosalind McGinley | RecordCourier.com

1914 ~ 2017

On February 6, 2017, Gwen Rosalind McGinley, age 102, journeyed on to life eternal.

Gwen was born at the Alpine Hotel in Markleeville, CA to Charles and Mary Ann (Ellis) Jackson on April 6, 1914. At 10 years old, she moved with her parents and older brother, Robert Milton, to San Pedro, CA where she lived most of her life.

She married John A. McGinley, Jr. on September 12, 1944 and they had two daughters. While the girls were young, Gwen briefly owned and operated a candy shop, participated in PTA, and led a Girl Scout Troop. In 1956 she went to work at Chicken of the Sea, retiring in 1973.

Johnny passed on in 1980 and in 1987, Gwen moved to Gardnerville, NV where she joined Carson Valley United Methodist Church. In both San Pedro and Gardnerville, she was an active servant-leader participating in all aspects of church life. While she was involved in a variety of mission activities, as an avid knitter she especially enjoyed making and donating handmade blankets, hats and booties for newborn babies.

After her 100th birthday celebration at Turtle Rock Park in Markleeville, she moved to Gold Country Health Care in Placerville, CA where, as a resident, she was a staff favorite.

While Gwen was a longtime Dodger fan, enjoyed watching musicals and ice skating, and was a wonderful cook and hostess, what mattered most to her was her faith, her family and her friends. Her words of wisdom: “Treat others the way you wish to be treated, and you’ll always have friends.” A fun-loving yet practical person, she will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and thoughtfulness.

Gwen will be lovingly missed by the many people whose lives she touched. She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Traynor (and husband Dan) and Sharon Osgood (and husband Don Jardine); grandchildren, Debbie Petty (and husband Don), Cathy Smith (and husband Robert), Rob Osgood, Jim Osgood, and Troy Osgood (and wife Gwen); great-grandchildren, Anthony Perez and family, Nick Osgood, Jackson, Cole and Ivy Petty, Devin Richie, Paxton Blackburn, Devin and Dakotah Osgood, Jordan Grainger, and Dylan VanVliet; first cousins, Gary Coyan and family, Barry Coyan and family; nephew, John Jackson and family; and nieces, Jeanne Turnbeaugh and family, and Judy Currence and family.

Plans are underway for a Celebration of Life memorial service at Carson Valley UMC; please contact the church for details at 775-782-4600.

Gwen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Gold Country Health Care for the exceptional care they provided in her final years.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Alpine County Library.