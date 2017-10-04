November 6, 1942 ~ September 28, 2017

Gloria Lorraine Allen, 93 years old, from Gardnerville, Nevada, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2017.

Gloria married the love of her life, Oliver Eugene Allen on November 6, 1942. They had a wonderful life together until Oliver's death in 2011.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father Leroy Gilmour and mother Virginia Gilmore; sisters Evelyn Keat, and Maryjane Phillips; brother Merle Gilmour; and husband Oliver Eugene Allen.

Gloria is survived by her son, Gary (Dianna) Allen of Gardnerville, NV; granddaughters Rebecca (Ron) Bowling of Kettle Falls, WA and April (Paul) Wilson of Gardnerville, NV; great-grandchildren, Kyndal Swift, Jordyn Curtis, Kory Swift, Taryn Hansen, and Cash Wilson.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are in care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-885-4965