September 7, 1942 ~ November 1, 2017

Gary Louis Sozzi of Gardnerville, NV, passed away on Wednesday, November 1st (All Saints Day). His gentle spirit, fun-loving nature and positive outlook on life created a circle of influence of massive size and strength.

Gary was born in San Francisco to loving parents Louis and Violet Sozzi. He graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral, where he played football, went on to attend San Francisco City College, and later earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from San Jose State University. He then gained a coveted position within General Electric's (GE) Edison Engineering program which resulted in a Master's degree from UC Berkeley and a completed doctorate program at Stanford University. After joining GE as a nuclear engineer, he progressed to become an executive running GE's Nuclear Services division, where he led with grace and honor for 35+ years.

While living in Saratoga, Gary was a member of La Rinconada Country Club, and a baseball/softball coach and mentor to many in the local community.

In his retirement years, Gary and beloved wife Kathleen (Kathy) moved from the Bay Area to Gardnerville, NV. where they embraced the Sierra foothills and the various adventures that it offers. Of particular note was Gary's love of golf, skiing, photography, and fishing, which he especially enjoyed with family and friends. He also kept busy with various consulting engagements within the nuclear energy field, as well as volunteering with the Sheridan Fire

Department, Genoa Lakes Golf Club and local homeowners association.

He was preceded in passing by parents Lou and Vi, and brother Larry.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathy, devoted children Chris and Stephanie Matulich of San Jose, their respective spouses, Sarah and Tony, and grandchildren Luke and Maya Sozzi, and Hayden and Jackson Matulich. He is also survived by his sister Diane and her husband Dan Pini, and sisters-in-law Patty Dunn and Debbie Sozzi.

His generous and vibrant spirit will be greatly missed by his many cousins, friends and all who encountered him.

Memorial celebrations are planned for Gary at Almaden Country Club in San Jose, CA on December 3rd, 2017, and at Genoa Lakes Golf Club in Genoa, NV on the evening of January 4th, 2018. Additional details are available on Darling & Fischer's link at http://www.darlingandfischer.com, or you may reach out to Chris at chrissozzi@hotmail.com for further information.

In lieu of flowers, Gary's family wishes to honor his memory and love for Nevada through the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation. By donating, you will help children and their families in the fight against cancer. Visit

https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/gary to make an online donation.