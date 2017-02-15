Garry V. Leiss | RecordCourier.com

March 31, 1939 ~ Feb. 12, 2017

Garry V. Leiss of Minden, died February 12, 2017 at the age of 77. Garry was born March 31, 1939 in Greensburg, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Lee, son Gregg, daughter Stacy, daughter-in-law, Tina and granddaughters, Shannon and Samantha.

Upon completing two years of college, Garry left Kansa to make his way to California. He served in the Marines and was Honor Man of his platoon.

Garry began his career in banking and moved quickly into insurance as a partner of R. Dunn and Company. City life was not for him and in 1977 he bought the General Store in Bridgeport, California and moved his family to the mountains.

Garry began his Real Estate career in the Carson Valley in 1986. He was active in the development of several residential projects and culminated his career opening Versus Reality in 2001 with his son.

The family invites you to an informalcelebration of Garry’s life being held at Francisco’s in Minden, NV on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 5-7p.m.