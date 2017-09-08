October 24,1962 ~ September 5, 2017

Francesco (Frank) DiMartino was born October 24, 1962 and unexpectedly passed away in the year of Our Lord September 5, 2017.

He is survived by the love of his life Naomi DiMartino. His legacy lives on through his four wonderful children Frank Jr. (Francesco) 34, Brianna 23, Bridgetta 18, and Rocky 16, his father James DiMartino, aunt Sally Renda of NY, Uncle Joe of FL, and many cousins and in-laws.

Frank's family was as large as the love his heart held. Frank was born to James & Anna DiMartino in NY City. He is preceded in death by his dear mother Anna who we know was there to greet him in heaven.

Frank was a successful entrepreneur, but that was never what he deemed the most important aspect to define him. He was a family man who spent all of his spare time with his family. He loved the outdoors guiding his family gently, while filling our home with laughter. He was loyal, honorable, and a man of true integrity as evidenced by his love of animals. He never met a dog he didn't want to rescue.

His love of life will be sorely missed… John 3:16

Services to be held Tuesday September 12, 2017 at 11am, Fitzhenry's Carson Valley Funeral Home 1380 HWY 395 Gardnerville NV 89410,

Following the Services will be a Celebration of Life: The Plaza Conference Center 211 E 9th Street Carson City NV

In lieu of flowers he would love donations to be made to: Douglas Co. Animal Shelter 921 Dump Road Gardnerville NV 89410