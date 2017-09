December 13, 1933 ~ September 15, 2017

Evangeline passed away on September 15th surrounded by family.

She was born in Poteet, TX on December,13, 1933.

Evangeline was well known all over Douglas County, she was a member of the Sage Hens, Douglas County Sherriff Deputy Volunteer, and the American Legion. All those that knew her will miss her greatly.

A private service will be held.