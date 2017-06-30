Eleanora Macrini | RecordCourier.com

April 4, 1927 ~ June 29, 2017

Eleanora Macrini died at home peacefully on June 29, 2017.

Eleanora was born in New York on April 4, 1927 to Mary and Robert Romano.

She spent her early years in New York City and then raised her family in Kendall Park, NJ. After retiring, she and her husband, Anthony Macrini, moved to San Diego, CA where they enjoyed many years together.

After her husband passed away, she moved to Gardnerville to be closer to her daughter. She spent most of her working years in retail. She will be most remembered by her family for her cooking, especially chicken cutlets, her magic knitting and crocheting needles, and her advice and guidance.

Eleanora leaves behind her sister Emily Romano of Gardnerville; her son Anthony Macrini of Williamsburg, VA; her daughter and son-in-law Donna and David Bauer of Gardnerville; five grandchildren, Tony, Nicholas, Laurie, Stefan and Karl; six great-grandchildren, Bilal, Nikhil, Timin, Ellie, Karson, and Hudson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eleanora was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. She will remain in our hearts forever and not a cold winter's night will pass without one of her beautiful afghan's warming our bodies and rekindling fond memories of our sister, mother, grandmother, nana, and aunt.

We will be saying the Rosary at 10:30 am and having a Requiem Mass at 11:00 am at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln., Gardnerville, NV on Thursday, July 6th.

All those who wish to honor, celebrate and remember Eleanora's time upon this earth are invited to attend.