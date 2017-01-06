Edward Riker Boylan Sr. | RecordCourier.com

July 31, 1933 ~ Jan. 1, 2017

It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Riker Boylan Sr. announces his passing on January 1, 2017.

Edward was born on July 31, 1933 in Denver, Colorado. He spent most of his young life living in Wyoming enjoying the great outdoors with his parents, Tom and Grace Boylan.

He attended 2 years of college before joining the Army. Edward was a Staff Sargent in the Army and dedicated 13 years of his life to his service. He served honorably in 2 wars, the Korean War and Vietnam. After the Army he served in the National Guard.

He then moved to Tahoe and started work at Harrah’s Tahoe as a bingo caller and worked his way up to pit floor supervisor. He was there for 18 years. Edward continued working in law enforcement as a Gaming Control Agent for the Gaming Board in Nevada, until his retirement in 1986. At that time, he started volunteering on the Douglas County reserve for about 2 years.

Edward and Connie were married on November 15, 1975 in Carson City, Nevada. They were married for 42 years and resided in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Edward is preceded in death by his daughter Terry Boylan.

Edward is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Edward Riker Boylan Jr.; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Bradly, Bradyn, Kalan, Ridge and Brystal. And is lovingly remembered by his adoring family; Howard and Joy Posnick,

Fannie Lanzo, Ronnie and Phyllis Cotroneo and beloved niece Laura Thompson.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

If you would like to share any memories or photos or express condolences, please do so at link .www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com