Edith Clarice Hellwinkel | RecordCourier.com

Jan. 12, 1930 ~ April 5, 2017

Edith Clarice (Williams) Hellwinkel, 87, passed away April 5th 2017.

She was born January 12th, 1930 and lived in Coleville, CA. The family moved to Gardnerville in 1945 and this is where she lived the rest of her life.

She met her husband Roy at the Genoa Candy Dance and they were married on June 20th 1948. They were together for 57 years until Roy passed away in 2005.

Edith was an avid gardener, animal lover, and kind friend to all who knew her. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing. Many of her meals were fresh from her bountiful garden. Some of her favorite recipes, enjoyed by family and friends, were her canned dill pickles, raspberry jam, and cheese cake. There was always a pot of coffee on and some special treat when someone would come to visit.

Edith is survived by her daughter Susan (Kelly) Jones; son Keith (Carol) Hellwinkel; 3 granddaughters Katie (Steven) Bonsall, Megan (Brian) Randall, and Ashley; and great grandson Jack.

She will be truly missed.

Per her request only a private family service is planned.

The family would like to thank all those who have given their love and support during this difficult time.