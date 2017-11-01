E Lynne Gerard

1954 ~ 2017

Lynne was born November 29, 1954 in Oakland, CA. She moved to Carson City in 1961.

She was married to Bob Keener 1971-1989 and lived in Fallon, NV.

She worked several jobs in Fallon at the Country Kitchen, Sagebrush, Bob's Rootbeer, Churchill Co. Dispatch, and Churchill Co. Child Support.

She moved to Elko, NV in 1994. There she worked for Vaughn & Hull, Elko Co D.A.'s Office and the Joint Task Force.

She married Don Gerard in 1995. They moved to Carson City in 2005. She worked for Storey County for a couple years part-time. She spent the last few years working for Douglas County part-time.

Lynne loved both immediate and extended family. Scattered throughout Fallon and Elko there are dozens of kids that still refer to her as (Mom).

Lynne was preceded in death by her mother Marilyn Johnson.

She is survived by her dad, Clyde Johnson; husband Don Gerard; son Jim Keener; daughter; Courtney Keener; daughter-in-law Melanie Keener; grandchildren Ashley, Jacob, and Dillon; and all of her four-legged kids and grandkids.

Our Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Eagles Hall 7977, Reno Highway, Fallon, NV from 2 – 8pm. There will be finger foods and a no-host bar. Please, bring no flowers or plants. Bring your stories and memories to share.

Anyone choosing to can make a donation in her name to St. Jude's.