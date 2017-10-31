August 5, 1924 ~ October 24, 2017

Douglas Lloyd Veltum, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 in Minden, Nevada.

Doug was born on August 5, 1924 in Oakland, California to Raymond Thomas Veltum and Viola Girlie Farris.

Doug lived in San Francisco and moved to San Jose when he was 10 years old. He attended Willow Glen Elementary, Campbell High School, and Abraham Lincoln High School. He graduated from San Jose State University after serving in the Navy during WWII, where he spent time at the U. S. Naval Base in Farragut, Idaho and electrical school in St. Louis, Missouri. After that he spent the rest of his naval duties in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii repairing the submarines.

Doug married Shirley Hitchman in 1948 and together they had 3 daughters; Karen Ann, Pamela Lynn & Lori Diane.

Doug later married Lora Godbout (1963). He retired from the Santa Clara County Assessor's office after 32 years. They moved to Minden, Nevada in March, 1990.

Doug loved to fish and play golf. He also followed all the golf and football during the year. He and Lora traveled in their 5th wheel and spent 2 weeks every year in Hawaii.

Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Lora and stepson Michael Allen Godbout; and survived by three daughters Karen (Drew) Wiater of Seattle, Washington; Pamela (Steven) Puls of Portland, Oregon; Lori (Dave) Hulme of Salem, Oregon; sister-in-law Tina Haines of Cottonwood, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Doug will be buried with military honors in Caldwell, Idaho at the Canyon Hill Cemetery next to his loving wife, Lora, on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:00am.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.