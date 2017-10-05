1926 ~ 2017

Doris June Leman died September 28, 2017. She was born in Dunbar, Nebraska in 1926.

She graduated from Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing in 1947.

She married one of her WWII hospital patients, Bernie Leman in 1948. Doris worked as a nurse at the Children's Farm Home in Corvallis, Oregon until her husband graduated from the University of Oregon with a Masters in Fish and Game Biology.

The Lemans lived in Wenatchee, Washington for 30 years. Doris worked at Wenatchee Valley Clinic until retirement.

Doris moved to Minden, Nevada with her husband and traveled in their motor home for many years. They had many memorable experiences in their travels to Mexico, Canada, and several US states, making many friends along the way.

Doris had two sons.

She is survived by her eldes son Steve, living in Lake Tahoe and youngest son Sam in Minden, nevada, with their respective wives.

Always cheerful, polite and energetic, she will not be forgotten.