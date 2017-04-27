Donald “Pal” Tucker | RecordCourier.com

Sept. 20, 1926 ~ April 12, 2017

Donald "Pal" Tucker, 90, of Ogden, Utah, passed away at home on April 12, 2017.

Pal was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on September 20, 1926. He was married to Billie Jean Garrett Tucker for 58 years before her death in 2002.

Pal served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later worked for the Southern California Edison Company in Saticoy, Bishop and Big Creek before retiring to Topaz Ranch Estates near Wellington, Nevada.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, helping people and spending time with his family. Pal was actively involved in the Topaz Ranch Estates Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3630, Military Order of Cooties and was a 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge.

Pal is preceded in death by his wife, Billie; his daughter Donna Powell; his parents Frank and Othalree Tucker and in-laws Ervin and Silva Garrett.

Pal is survived by his children, Diana Betschart and husband Jim of Ogden, Utah; Darryl Tucker and wife Lisa of Bishop, CA; and Denise Crawford and husband Rob of Bakersfield, CA. He is also survived by his sister Bene Johnson of La Verkin, Utah; 14 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Pal loved and was much loved by his family and his many friends.

Pal's burial will take place in the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. At Pal's request, a party will be held to celebrate his life.