Dolores Genevieve Luiz-Clark | RecordCourier.com

October 12, 1934 ~ June 28, 2017

Dolores was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by many. Her example of giving, kindness, and forgiveness will live on in everyone that knew her.

Dolores was born in Napa Valley, California. She was of Portuguese decent, something she was always very proud of. She married Norman Gentry in 1956, soon to follow were their 2 children.

Dolores was a banker for many years. She reconnected with Jim Clark, who she knew from High School. Jim would later become her second husband on Christmas Eve 1971. Together they moved from Napa to Markleeville, CA, where they ran a husband and wife team for a small branch of Bank of America. Dolores became the treasurer and tax collector of the county of Alpine, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.

Dolores and Jim were able to retire and travel extensively, and enjoyed every minute of it. She lost Jim January 28, 2015. Dolores missed Jim dearly.

Dolores has an extensive loving family: children, Elaine Marriott (Larry) and Walter Gentry; grandchildren, Dawn Marriott, Joshua Marriott (Teresa), Sara Vaccaro (Anthony), Kaitlyn Gentry and Haley Marriott; great grandchildren, Makala Schroder, Izzabelle Marriott, Madison and Khloe Vaccaro, Skyler Londo and Olive Kluever; as well as two loving sisters, Maxine Brown (Dennis) and Marjorie Armstrong (Phil); many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

A mass will be held in her honor on July 15, 2017 at 9:15 AM at The St. Gall's Catholic Church on 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada 89410. Followed by a reception at the Barham's home at 2506 Lilly Drive, Carson City, Nevada 89701.