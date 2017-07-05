Denise Alice Dangberg | RecordCourier.com

October 5, 1941 – June 22, 2017

On June 22, 2017, Denise Dangberg passed away peacefully in Sacramento after having suffered a stroke.

Born and raised in Gardnerville, NV, Denise was the daughter of George Ferris Dangberg, Jr. and Alice M. Indiano Dangberg. Denise grew up on Circle Drive in the heart of Gardnerville. After graduating from Douglas County High School, Denise attended and graduated from the University of Nevada Reno with a Bachelors Degree in Education in 1963. While attending UNR, Denise was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority.

Upon graduation from UNR, Denise relocated to Carmichael, CA and began her career as an elementary school teacher with the San Juan Unified School District. Having positively touched the lives of thousands of students, Denise retired in 2000 after dedicating 36 years to teaching.

After retiring from teaching, Denise divided her time between her home in Carmichael and her home in Gardnerville. She enjoyed traveling and in 2007 she took her dream trip to China. Denise could also be seen on the dance floor at

the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

Denise was an ancestry buff, and spent many hours studying her German and Basque heritage through her involvement with the Alpine County Historical Society, the Douglas County Historical Society and the Friends of the Dangberg Home Ranch. Denise was a lifelong member of St. Gall Catholic Church.

Denise is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents Michel Indiano & Jeanne Etchebarren Indiano; George Ferris Dangberg Sr. and Bernice Merrill Dangberg; her uncles John Indiano and Grant Merrill; and her cousins Austin Merrill and Robert Merrill.

She is survived by her aunts Adele Indiano Kidman and Barbara Indiano; cousins Leah (Kevin) Fay; Karen (Michael) Stokes; Carla (Joe) Ziegler; Gary (Joan) Indiano; JoAnn (Steve) Thaler; Janelle (Todd) Wilcks, Stuart (Eileen) Merrill, their children and grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, CA on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., with a reception immediately following the mass.

A graveside memorial service and interment will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Walton's Funeral Home, 1281 N. Roop Street, Carson City, NV.

A memorial donation may be made in Denise's name to The Friends of the Dangberg Home Ranch, P O Box 1158, Minden, NV 89423.