David M. Lyons | RecordCourier.com

Dec 23, 1963 – Jan 9, 2017

Dave, 53, passed away peacefully after courageously battling ALS for 3 years. His main caretaker was his wife.

Dave was born in southern CA where he was highly active in sports (skiing, football, baseball, motorcycles, horseshoes, camping) and the community, until the family moved to Folsom, CA during his high school years.

He served overseas in the USAF stationed in Panama and returned to earn a degree as a cameraman in Los Angeles, working for the studios. He loved taking photographs. In 1992, he moved to Minden, NV and worked at the Golden Nugget before his long career at Charter Communications.

Dave and Michele’s life together began at the Golden Nugget. In the following years, they started a beautiful family and became active in sports, mainly baseball and softball. Dave enjoyed the outdoor life especially the annual Christmas tree cutting, all holidays, and loved to pull jokes on people. He always liked to help people. His main love was family – near and far.

When Dave was diagnosed with ALS, the family, friends and community pulled together to help in every way possible; the main events were an ADA home addition and remodel led by Uncle Rudy, ice bucket challenge, and donations.

He is survived by his wife Michele; his 3 children: Steven, 13, Sarah 12, and Ashley, 9; mother Marge; sisters Diana and Mary (Bill); nieces and nephews Jaclyn (Sal), Nicola, Alexandra, John, Sabrina; and numerous aunts, uncles and

cousins and great nieces and nephew.

A memorial service is January 21, 2017, at Coventry Cross Episcopal Church in Minden (across from Carson Valley Inn).

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lyons family are welcomed.