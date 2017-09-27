October 7, 1963 ~ February 23, 2014

Time speeds on, three years have passed, since death, its gloom, its shadow, cast within our home, where all seemed bright, and took from us a shining light.

We miss that light, and ever will, his vacant place there is none to fill.

Down here we mourn, but not in vain. His smiling way and pleasant face are a pleasure to recall.

He had a nature you could not help but love and a heart that was purer than gold, and to those who knew him and loved him his memory will never grow old.

In loving memory of Curtis John Drinkwine "Blackwell," who passed away February 23, 2014. Curtis was born October 7, 1963 to Thomas and Dorelee Drinkwine in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Toni Marie, sons Christopher (Krysta), Alan and Alexander; daughter Sarah (Kamrin), mother, Dorelee; brothers, Keith (Carol), Greg, Anthony and Patrick and grandchildren; Alivia, Justin, Logan, Jesse, and Ashlyn.

A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held October 7th at the Genoa Cemetery, where a memorial headstone is being placed by family and friends.