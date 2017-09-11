Curt Albern Hooper

May 5, 1952 ~ September 6, 2017

Curt Hooper, lovingly referred to as 'Honey', 'Dad', and 'Grampy' by his wife, children and grandchildren taught us all patience, listening, and passion.

Born, May 5, 1952 in Los Angeles, California to Dane and Faye Hooper, Curt was born in a beach city which meant he loved surfing. This love and respect for the ocean helped him to become the good listener that he was.

A graduate of Cleveland High School, his favorite subjects were welding, machine shop, and auto mechanic building which were what helped him to become a manufacturing engineer manager. Curt attended LA Valley College for two years

before enlisting in the US Marine Corps as the Vietnam War was concluding.

After his service, he moved to Minden, Nevada to pursue a degree related to mechanical engineering and met and married the love of his life, the Santa Cruz native, Gloria Wulfing. She gave in to his dancing, on-point style, ability for amazing storytelling and she became Gloria Hooper in 1993. He got to become a bonus dad to Kristina, Patricia/Scooter Detweiler (Josh), and Wade (Cyndi). The couple always remained in the Johnson Lane area, eventually building their dream home with a view of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Curt's favorite addition to this home was being a grampy to Katlyn and Laynie Uhart, Taylor, Ally, and Wyatt Wulfing, and Krystina and Jayson Detweiler. Curt was passionate for taking the grandkids on rhino and mercury rides, story-telling, barbecue smearing, and making ribs for the kids.

Curt was a problem solver, mechanical, home building, fixer, and an expert in many aspects of his life. Whether it was fixing a car or a computer, welding, hunting, problem solving, clamming, or playing Chinese Checkers, Curt exceled in whatever he did.

Curt was well-known in the community and loved this small town and the small Baja Mexican community he lived in. Perhaps you worked with Curt at GE; you may have spotted him as the chief of the volunteer fire fighters at Pete's Camp in Baja, Mexico; maybe you were a member of the Elks or E Clampus Vitus alongside him; perhaps you knew him as a member of the Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire Fighters. Unquestionably, in whatever circumstance you knew Curt you could hear his passion for whatever the conversation happened to be. And, certainly one of these themes or truths was heard or experienced for you with Curt:

1) Curt liked to talk, but sometimes it took a while to get him started. Curt could engage in hours of inspiring conversations that might challenge you to think a little bit deeper than when you had started the conversation.

2) Curt was passionate. He loved going to the Baja 250 races, Hot August Nights, reading James Patterson novels, Nascar racing, and wine tasting. He valued getting out into the Nevada mountains in order to explore and hunt.

3) Curt was always ambitious. Whether he was working on restoring his 1949 Mercury, preparing to go on a camping trip, working on a Harley, walking, riding a quad or dirt bike racing, taking his side by side out on the beach, or

collecting shells, he was always doing something, especially during his recent years of retirement.

Curt persistently loved his family and friends. He provided them with great examples of tools for patience, listening, and passion required for life. Although Curt will not be able to ride the biggest wave imaginable, his legacy will carry on with those who were fortunate enough to spend time and learn from him.

Services will be held September 15, 2017, 3:00 PM at High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne Street, Minden, NV 89423.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Wells Fargo Bank (6230983444) in Curt Hooper's honor for a family memorial tree.