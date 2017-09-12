A memorial service will be held on September 30, 2017 at 11:30 am at Church of the Nazarene, 1788 Pinenut Rd, Gardnerville, NV for Claude K. Myers, Jr. who passed away at his home in Woodfords, CA on August 30, 2017. Claude was born in Vian, Oklahoma and is a descendent of Chief Jolly of the Cherokee Nation, who was adopted by Sam Houston.

His parents moved to Lodi, CA in 1939. He worked in the vineyards as a young boy to help provide for his mother and sisters. At age 17 he went to Washington State and worked for his father on construction of the Grand Coulee Dam. He joined the Marines in 1951. Upon discharge he had many vocations, finished welding school, and settled in the construction trade specializing is Custom Show Barns and livestock equipment.

It was at Bear River in 1979 that he met his wife to be, where she had had a small rent stable. He came to sell her feeders and captured her heart instead. Claude and Kary married in 1984 and moved to Meyers, CA. He received his Contractor's license in 1987 and worked under the 8(a) program on several federal installations. In 2010 he retired and moved to Woodfords, CA.

Survived by his wife, Kary Myers, son Skip Steinbuck, daughter Dawn Steinbuck, 5 grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.