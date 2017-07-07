Clara May Benton | RecordCourier.com

May 17, 1922 ~ July 1, 2017

Clara May Benton was born in Los Angeles, CA on May 17 1922. She was an only child, born to Clarence J. and Mildred M. Impey Herberger.

She married the love of her life, Wallace "David" Benton on May 7, 1941 and they shared 73 years of a wonderful marriage until his death on September 7, 2015 at the age of 94.

Clara May is survived by her two children, Gayle Benton Dower and her husband Ted Dower of Grants Pass, OR and Keith D. Benton of Minden, NV and his significant other Susan E. Davis; her 3 grandchildren, Linda C. Blach and Kristina M. Noga, both of Grants Pass, OR and Tiffany L. Benton of S. Lake Tahoe, CA. Together they have 8 great grandchildren.

Clara May loved to make amazing quilts, needlepoint and crafts of every nature. She had an artist's eye and what she envisioned became a reality with the help of her beloved husband David who assisted with any project that included woodworking or general construction. Everyone that she loves has special mementos made especially with them in mind from Clara May.

She loved to spend time with family and friends and had a wonderful happy spirit that stayed with her throughout her life. She will always be remembered and missed, along with her husband David for their generous and loving hearts.

Clara May passed away on July 1, 2017 at Barton Skilled Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.

Graveside interment will be held at the Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe, CA on July 22 2017 at 11:00 am. When she will be laid to rest next to her true love through eternity.