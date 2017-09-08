December 12, 1955 ~ August 23, 2017

Cathy Theresa Mary Ann Key of Gardnerville, Nevada, passed away surrounded by her family members on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. She was 61 years old.

Cathy was born to Gilles and Bernadette (Michel) Pepin in Regina, Saskatchewan on December 12, 1955.

Cathy married John L. Key on November 3, 2001 in Liberty Lake, Washington. In the fall of 2004 Cathy and John moved to the Carson Valley. Cathy's loves in life were John, her mother, children, stepchildren and grandchildren. She loved her gardening and took great pride in her yard, flowers and vegetable garden. Cathy was a Canadian citizen and loved her native home. She maintained close ties with her family and friends in Calgary, Alberta and Regina. Cathy was a Christian and believed in the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Cathy was deeply loved by all those she knew and positively touched many lives. She was an excellent seamstress and cook. She will be remembered for her knitted blankets, scarf's and especially her gravies.

Cathy was preceded in death by a grandson, Lucas Emmanuel Key.

Cathy was survived by her spouse John L. Key; her mother Bernadette Marcus; her son Adam Michael Van De Walle; her daughter Kelsey Rae Van De Walle; stepsons John Kristian Key and Jared Nicklaus Key; a brother Robert and two sisters Marilyn and Michele. Cathy had 11 grandchildren; and 1 great granddaughter.

A private service was held by the family at bedside in Renown.

Family gatherings to remember her life were held in Gardnerville on August 25th and Grove, Oklahoma on September 1st.