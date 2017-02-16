Bruce A. Jones | RecordCourier.com

Nov. 13, 1949 ~ Dec. 25, 2016

Bruce A. Jones 67, of Woodfords passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

He was born in Schurz, NV, on November 13, 1949, to the late Belma Barber and Ellsworth Jones. Bruce attended Alpine County Schools and Douglas High.

Bruce was a beloved Brother, Uncle, Cousin and friend. He enjoyed spending time with those close to him. Bruce was always willing to and enjoyed helping-out anyone who needed it.

He worked at the Washoe Tribe Senior Center, Carson Valley Inn, Kirkwood Resort, US Forest Service as a firefighter. He was also proud member of the original Hunga A Lel Ti hotshot fire crew, “Dau Yatsim Temlu” (Smoke-Eaters). He was a lifetime member of the James Marshall Chapter of E. Clampus Vitas.

Bruce was a huge fan of the San Francisco 49’ers, and enjoyed traveling to their games. He also loved drag racing, BBQ’s, rock and roll and outlaw country music. His favorite getaway was to the mountains where he enjoyed the lakes and streams.

Preceding him were his parents and brothers Mike, Lindsay and nephew Lindsay Allen Jones.

Bruce is survived by his sisters, Dianna, and Deirdre; his brothers Elton (Anna Marie) of Chicago Il, Kevin of Woodfords, CA, and sister-in-law, Barbara Jones of Mesa, AZ.; his beloved nieces and nephews, Shana, Natasha, Angela, Mikaela, Kahneena, Rhianna, Allison, Korin, Brenden, Rob and Ron. He is also survived by his adopted brothers Robert Zelonis, Phil Frank, Eddie Meeden, special friend Sharon Rempt, and her son Nate and grandson Johnny.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life to be announced later.