October 29, 1936 ~ October 18, 2017

Beverly Louise Phillips may you soar your butterfly wings as far as you may go. At 80 years old, she was joined in death by her great granddaughter Kimber Louise Palma in a car accident on October 18, 2017.

Please join us in celebrating A Day for Beverly and Kimber on November 4, 2017 at 10:00am at the St. Theresa's Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. in South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, with a reception in the Grace Hall to follow. In honor of Beverly and Kimber, please wear your brightest colors.

Born on October 29th, 1936, and a flawless resident of South Lake Tahoe, CA, the love and loyalty of her partner Joseph Ibanez lies within her grandchildren. She was a sister to John Bogdanoff and a mother to Nick, John, and Michael Phillips and her two dogs, Lucy and Sophie. She was an aunt to Nicholas Bogdanoff. She was a wonderful grandmother to Morgan Palma and Amanda, Travis and Samantha Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas Bogdanoff and Louise Bodganoff.

Her free spirit, loyalty, willingness to fight for her beliefs, and positive attitude gave strength to us all. As you remember Beverly Phillips remember these things: do not take life too serious, laugh at yourself, wear your brightest colors and always eat dessert first.