May 2, 1925 ~ October 11, 2017

Betty Louise Evans, born May 2, 1925, peacefully passed away, at 92 years old, on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at her home in Minden, Nevada.

Betty graduated from Frutia High School in Fruita, Colorado.

She spent her summers at Lake Tahoe from the age of 16.

She became the first woman real-estate broker at Lake Tahoe, she sold property for more than 20 years.

She then relocated to Gardnerville, Nevada where she established a well known antique store, "The Purple Bottle". She and her Bill ran the store for 27 years.

They were actively involved in the local theater group, she loved creating the costumes for the productions. One of her passions was writing, and she published one novel.

Upon retirement, she and Bill, traveled the world, before they settled in Washington state. She spent the last 5 years at home in the Carson Valley .

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Evans and their twin sons William Kit and Charles Kim Evans.

She is survived by her daughter Patty Montague and her children, grandchildren, and her son Steven Evans and his children.

She is missed by her family, and her service dog Luke.