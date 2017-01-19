Barbara Jean Ryan | RecordCourier.com

Jan. 09, 1935 – Jan. 12, 2017

Barbara Jean Ryan, 82, passed away on January 12, 2017 at her home in Oakland, California.

She was born January 9, 1935 to James D. Siemens and Leah Schaffer in Chico, CA.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and long-time elected official. Barbara started her career with the County of Napa in the mid 60’s. She moved to Alpine County, CA in 1970, and worked in the Clerk, Auditor, and Recorders office. She was elected to the office of Alpine County, Auditor-Controller in 1974, and held that office for 20 years, until her retirement in 1994.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) Ryan, a lifelong cattleman, and is survived by her children and their spouses; Richard and Sandy Ryan, Linda Hansen and Dick Sharp, Michael Berg and Cathy Rasmussen, Gary Berg and Richard Gold, and Michele Ryan; grandchildren; Richie Ryan, Joshua Hansen, Lynsey Hansen, Kelsey Ryan, Zachary Berg and Sarah Berg; nephews and nieces and many friends and colleagues.

A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2017.