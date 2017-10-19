Andrea Marlene Echols Crowe Garcia

November 29, 1962 ~ October 13, 2017

Andrea was born November 29th, 1962 in Oakdale, California, and passed away October 13, 2017 in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Andrea and her family moved to Gardnerville, Nevada in 1972, where she attended schools and made many friends.

She loved to scrap book and we all have special things she made. She also loved decorating, gardening, going to the movies and reading. Her most favorite thing to do was spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her spouse Ron Garcia; her sons, Seth Garcia, Ryan Crowe and his wife Anna; her daughters, Ashlyn Crowe, Megan Hoback and her husband Jake; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Evangeline, and Gabe Crowe, Lilly and Olive Hoback; her father Doug Echols; brother Anthony Echols; and her mother Pat Carpenter and step dad Frank Carpenter; and her extended family and many friends who she enjoyed spending time with.

Andrea will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held for Andrea at a later date.