Alice M. Lamb

October 13, 1932 ~ August 1, 2017

Alice was born in Greece, where she worked as an airline stewardess for TWA Airlines. That is when she met and married her husband, Lawrence (Larry) Lamb, an American soldier and Pearl Harbor Survivor. After making their home in the United States, Alice was eager to become an American citizen, and also proudly served as a military officer's wife for many years.

Upon Larry's retirement from the Air Force, they resided in Lake Tahoe, then to Gardnerville to care for Alice's mother, where Alice and Larry owned and operated a furniture store. Always hard working, she earned the equivalent of a U.S. GED diploma, and received a college degree in Interior Design. Later Alice worked at Walmart on Topsy Lane for many years. Alice and Larry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before Larry's death in 2008.

Alice made many friends through her church (High Sierra Fellowship), her careers, and her volunteering. She was a member of the Elks Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans' Auxiliary and Navy League of the United States.

She was loved and will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at High Sierra Fellowship on Friday, September 22nd at 3:30 pm. The whole Community is invited to remember Alice. High Sierra Fellowship is located at 1701 Lucerne St. Minden.