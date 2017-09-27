September 22, 1932 ~ August 26, 2017

Alfred P. "Bo" Statham, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi, died August 26, 2017 in Reno, Nevada, after a short illness from cancer.

Bo Statham was born September 22, 1932, in Bogalusa, Louisiana, the youngest child of Hugh and Grace Williams Statham. The Statham family moved to Jackson, where Bo graduated from Central High School in 1950. He immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for four years as an aviation electronicsman.

Upon discharge from the Navy in 1953 Bo entered Millsaps College. During his sophomore year at Millsaps Bo met H. Alton Boyd and the two instantly became friends and that friendship lasted a lifetime. After graduation from Millsaps he entered the University of Mississippi Law School and graduated in 1960 ranked number one academically in his class.

From 1960 to 1963 he practiced law in McComb, Mississippi, and in 1963 joined the staff of United States Senator John Stennis as a legal assistant. In 1966, he became Legal Counsel for Federal Affairs for IBM in Washington, D.C.

In 1978, he became legal counsel for International Nickel at the company's headquarters in Toronto, Canada. After serving for a period as legal counsel for Comstat, he retired and moved to San Francisco. Even after retirement Bo stayed busy and always involved in his community. He and his wife Jan moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1995 and enjoyed hiking, birdwatching, social events with friends and gourmet cooking.

In 2012, Bo and Jan moved to Gardnerville, Nevada. Bo became a CASA volunteer and subsequently became an advocate for the program Between Horses and Humans. Bo also wrote an occasional column for the Nevada Appeal.

He is predeceased by his parents, two sisters Hughleen Statham Spell and Grace Anita Statham Riley.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Moran; two daughters Cheryll Statham of Porter, TX and Pam Statham of Bristow, Virginia; three granddaughters, Allison, Jennifer and Julie; and two great grandchildren Joey and Rachel. Bo is also survived by three step children Terrie Velasquez, Michael Mead and Randy Mead who all live locally.

We all miss you, Bo. You are admired, respected and loved by us all.

No services will be held

In lieu of flowers the family encourages the community to financially support Douglas County CASA and/or the program Between Horses and Humans.