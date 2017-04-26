Nevada teacher of the year in Washington | RecordCourier.com

Nevada's Teacher of the Year Pamela Ertel calls it her "Miss Ertel goes to Washington, D.C. trip," where she is representing not only the Silver State, but Douglas County and the Minden Elementary School Rattlers this week at the national awards.

"It's been an incredible trip so far, topped off by a literal red carpet welcome at the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development office where the entire staff for this education leadership organization and about 40 students from the elementary school across the street greeted us with cheers, applause, and high-fives," she said in an email to The R-C on Wednesday. "Afterward, before we sat down to breakfast and the work of the day, the children played and sang for us. Today will go to a ceremony at the White House."

Ertel was named Douglas County School District's 2015-16 Teacher of the Year in May 2016. She was selected as state teacher of the year from among the 17 Nevada school districts.

Ertel has taught for 33 years, working in Arizona before coming to Douglas County to teach at Meneley Elementary School in 1985.

She is a 1978 Carson High School graduate.