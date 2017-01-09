National Guard called out for flooding | RecordCourier.com

National Guard called out for flooding
January 9, 2017
The Nevada National Guard is deploying a team of five high-water
vehicles this morning to assist with potential evacuations and flood support
in Lockwood in response to a request from the Storey County Emergency
Manager.
Additionally, the Guard is deploying two high-water vehicles in support of
Washoe County to move two Preliminary Damage Assessment Teams in the City of
Sparks this afternoon, Lt. Col. Mickey Kirschenbaum said on Monday.
The Nevada National Guard has additional personnel and resources available
to assist as needed to include high water vehicles located in Stead, Reno,
and Carson City as well as UH60 Blackhawk and a CH47 Chinook helicopters
located at Stead.