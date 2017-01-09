National Guard called out for flooding | RecordCourier.com

The Nevada National Guard is deploying a team of five high-water

vehicles this morning to assist with potential evacuations and flood support

in Lockwood in response to a request from the Storey County Emergency

Manager.

Additionally, the Guard is deploying two high-water vehicles in support of

Washoe County to move two Preliminary Damage Assessment Teams in the City of

Sparks this afternoon, Lt. Col. Mickey Kirschenbaum said on Monday.

The Nevada National Guard has additional personnel and resources available

to assist as needed to include high water vehicles located in Stead, Reno,

and Carson City as well as UH60 Blackhawk and a CH47 Chinook helicopters

located at Stead.