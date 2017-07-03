Mosquito abatement groundfogging in Minden and Genoa tonight | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County Mosquito Abatement will be groundfogging the Westwood Subdivision and the Willowbend Subdivision after 9:30 p.m. July 3.

The mosquito district has been fogging areas of Carson Valley for months.

When they fog, district employees drive through the streets emitting a fog in order to kill adult mosquitoes. The effectiveness of the fogging may last for an hour and up to 3 days depending on the environmental conditions and the number of adults present, according to the district's web site.

The district uses ultralow volume chemicals, meaning the mist comes out in micron droplets.

Approximately 1 ounce shot glass of adulticiding product will treat one acre of ground or 43,560 square feet.