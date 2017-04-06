Minden trash rates may rise | RecordCourier.com

Garbage collection rates in the Town of Minden may jump by 10 percent this summer.

The Town Board on Wednesday night approved, 4-1, the first reading of a resolution to increase rates for all users by 10 percent. Board member Matt Bernard voted against the first reading of the resolution.

"I can't support a 10 percent increase," he said. "Ten percent in one swipe — that's just too much."

Garbage rates have not increased in the past couple of years. According to a memo presented by Town Manager Jennifer Davidson, the Board approved increases of 5 percent in 2009 and 2 percent in 2013.

However, "expenses continue to increase," Davidson said.

Davidson presented the board with two possible options to increase revenue. The first option includes a 10 percent increase for all services. The second option includes a 5 percent increase for all services and charging for the town's residential dumpster program.

Currently, town residents can request use of a dumpster for up to two weeks for free. Under the second option, the cost of the dumpster program would be $19.50 per dump or $39 per week. Davidson estimated the dumpster program is utilized about 300 times each year.

Both actions recommend increasing the cost for an extra garbage can from $3.90 to $7.

Board members spoke out unanimously against charging for the dumpster program, but did suggest that charging more for second or third garbage cans would be a good way to increase revenue.

"I think that should go up exponentially," member Roxanne Stangle said.

According to the memo provided by Davidson, basic service for residents is currently $58 per quarter. Under the proposed 10 percent price hike, the quarterly rate would be $63.80. For commercial users, a three-yard dumpster that currently costs $29.55 per quarter would cost $32.50.

"Ten percent seems like a large amount when you're looking at it, but it's only $5 per quarter," Chairman Bill Soulingy said.

The Board will discuss a second reading of the resolution at its May meeting. Any increases would begin in July.