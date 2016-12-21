Machete wielding man gets year in jail | RecordCourier.com

A California man who flashed a machete after placing unpaid for items in his pockets at a Stateline CVS has been sentenced to a year in Douglas County Jail.

Brian J. Racine, 26, of Crockett, Calif., was found guilty Monday in Douglas County District Court of carrying a concealed weapon in February.

According to court documents, Racine had attempted to steal various items from the CVS, including orange juice and cookies. When the store manager told Racine to pay for the items, Racine flashed a machete at him.

Racine had previously failed to appear in court at least twice on a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Racine missed his appearance because he was in California visiting family, attorney Matthew Ence said. Ence added that Racine turned himself in when he came back to the area.

“He did not turn himself in,” prosecutor Eric Levin countered. Levin said Racine was arrested in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline. “There appears to be no recognition of remorse … He’s not probationable. He’s not going to cooperate.”

Racine was sentenced to 364 days without probation. He gets credit for 44 days already served.

■ A sentencing date has been set for a California man who stabbed another man in the abdomen at a Stateline casino.

Toney K. Guthrie, 30, of Plumas Lake, Calif. will be sentenced Feb. 27 for battery with a deadly weapon.

Guthrie admitted to stabbing another man in November of 2015 at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Casino in Stateline. According to court documents, his blood alcohol level was .228.

Guthrie admitted guilt in exchange for the state recommending probation and treatment rather than jail time. The offense carries a maximum sentence of 120 months.

■ A Sparks man received an early and honorable probation discharge after a petition was filed by the state.

Daniel L. Houser, 48, was put on probation in May 2015.

In January of 2013 Houser was involved in a series of home burglaries with two other people in the Stateline area. The driver of the vehicle led law enforcement on a high-speed vehicle chase. Houser and the other passenger fled on foot after the vehicle stopped.

According to court documents Houser denied being involved in the robberies, but his DNA was found on a face mask.

Since being placed on probation Houser has since completed drug court and paid all fees and restitution.

“I would love to just move forward,” Houser told Judge Tom Gregory.