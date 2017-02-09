Wind, flooding close Mulller, Mottsville lanes | RecordCourier.com

Minor flooding struck low-lying portions of Aspen Mobile Home Park early Thursday night and inundated areas where the Carson River crosses Genoa Lane.

As of Thursday morning, Mottsville Lane was closed due to flooding. High winds knocked down power lines along Muller Lane closing that route.

Power lines were also reported down on Marlette Circle in Gardnerville. Electricity was out to 48 Gardnerville and Gardnerville Ranchos homes, according to NVEnergy.

Areas nearest the Carson River in Genoa saw high water after thanks to heavy rain and snow melt.

The area around the River Fork Ranch and Willow Bend saw significant flooding overnight.

There was water over Genoa Lane just east of the bridge.

The river’s East Fork crested around midnight at 14.5 feet at 9:30 p.m., slightly above the 14-foot minor flood stage, according to the U.S. gauge located at the entrance to Carson Valley.

The West Fork crested at 13.53 feet, just below its 14-foot minor flood stage in Woodfords.

Both forks meet just south of Genoa Lane.