Long time friends perform at “The Genoa Americana Celebration” | RecordCourier.com

For those folks in Carson City who may not be too familiar with name Duane "Beans" Sousa, for two decades Beans was the guitarist and co-songwriter for country star Lacy J. Dalton. He co-produced Dalton's renown "Wild Horse Crossing" CD for the Shop Records label and when not on tour with Dalton's Band, performed nightly at The Carson Station's premier restaurant, "The Station Grille" for 8 years from 1998 till 2006. With several albums of his of his own, Beans Sousa recently released a CD with songwriter Pal from Amador County Ca., Slade Rivers.

"I met Slade Rivers at a campsite on the Carson River in 2010. After a long fishing day on The East Carson, some old musician friends and I was playing music around the campfire when after about 20 minutes or so of song sharing, this tall shadow of a cowboy appeared out of nowhere. The stranger complimented our music and then asked, "You Mind if I go get my guitar and join You Boy's"?.

Well, in my many years this was not the first time someone had approached me with that same proposition. But this time my response to the strangers approach was ' Sure, You can join us, IF You know any Merle Haggard songs". The cowboy came back to the fire with his nice Martin Acoustic Guitar and played almost every Haggard song recorded to a Tee!

Not a month after that meeting I received a call from Slade, who resides and performs in and around the Jackson California area, inviting me to perform with him in his band at a few events that included the Amador County Fair. Slade had sent me a home recorded list of songs to learn, some of which were tunes he wrote. One particular tune, "Humboldt County Rain" caught my attention. I later told Slade that I thought Humboldt County Rain was a good song but pointed out that in my view it needed to be re-arranged to become a Great Song!. I asked him if I could try my hand at improving his song and he agreed. On my second return to perform with Slade in Sutter Creek, is when we realized that we were both born and raised not 4 miles apart in the East Bay Area and that we both had competing bands as teenagers in that area. Since then Slade and wrote enough songs for an album and we did just that. We just released our CD entitled, "Honky Tonk Highway" which was recorded in several different Studios from Austin Texas to Santa Cruz California.

The "Honky Tonk Highway" CD is available at http://www.ShopRecords.com and can be listen to for free and then be instantly downloaded as well.

Beans Sousa and Slade Rivers will perform at "The Genoa Americana Celebration" at Mormon Station State Historic Park in downtown Genoa, 3 p.m. July 4.

"The Genoa Americana Celebration is set for 10a.m.-6 p.m. July 4 at the Mormon Station Historic Park, Genoa.

Schedule of events

Parade and Opening Ceremony 10 a.m.

Sierra Silverstrings 10:45 p.m.

Chicken Dinners at the Fire Department 11 a.m.

Sage Creelk 11:45 a.m.

Richard Elloyan and Steve Wade 12:45 p.m.

Sierra Sweethearts 1:45 p.m.

Raffles and Drawings 2:30 p.m.

Slade Rivers Band 3:15 p.m.

Carson City Symphony 4:30 p.m.