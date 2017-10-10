Your words are powerful, meaningful

When you profess something in life as a want or desire it begins to make its way to you. This doesn't always look the way you want it to, nor does it come about the way you prophesied. However, it does come to you.

We have a way of idealizing what we want to come into our lives. We say a prayer, set an intention or have a goal and presume it will be easy and quickly fruitful. This is rarely how it goes.

When we ask for something we are stating that we want to grow into a higher vibration or functioning status than where we presently are. For that to happen, everything that holds you where you are has to come up for discovery and then be moved along to prepare space for the new arrival. The old energy and the new energy do not match, so there needs to be movement. In other words, old paradigms and behaviors have to resolved or let go. Out with the old and in with the new, as the saying goes.

Let's suppose you decide you want to be more loving. You want to have more compassion for yourself and other's flaws and imperfections. You send out a desire to see through the eyes of your heart. Sounds lovely, doesn't it? The assumption may be that you will soon begin to have less bias and be more accepting of difficulties. You hope you will begin to see through a lens of understanding from a foundation of belief that we are all connected to one another and fundamentally we all are trying our best on this crazy ride called life. This is absolutely what you will receive after you clean house.

Once you decide to grow toward loving kindness you will automatically begin to raise your vibration. This means you will become aware of everything you carry in your heart that does not match this new intention. You will be aware of judgment, dislike, self-loathing and envy, just to name a few. These thoughts and feelings need to move before compassion, understanding and acceptance come to visit.

When all the junk comes up all you have to do is notice it and give yourself what it is your asking for, understanding of where you got it and how you have been using it, compassion for yourself for being naïve about it and love for being human and learning as you go. Once all this clutter has moved on then you are left with space to fill. Since you already asked, you just open up and allow your gifts to come. You did the work by being humble enough to honestly observe and now the just rewards come in. It takes courage to be vulnerable but it's worth it.

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.