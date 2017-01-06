Yosemite closing in preparation for winter storm | RecordCourier.com

All roads leading into Yosemite Valley will close 5 p.m. today in anticipation of a significant winter storm moving into the region early Saturday morning.

The eastern entrance to Yosemite at Tioga Pass has been closed due to weather since Dec. 1.

There will be no visitor services available throughout the storm. Visitors intending to visit Yosemite National Park are highly encouraged to monitor weather reports and check road conditions before departing. These closures are being implemented to ensure the safety of park visitors and employees during the coming storm.

Visitor services and facilities will be extremely limited through the coming storm and assessment. The following areas are anticipated to remain open and operational:

■ Hetch Hetchy via Evergreen Road will remain open daily from 9am – 5pm.

■ Along Big Oak Flat Road (Hwy 120 West): Hodgdon Meadow Campground will remain open on a first come, first served basis, Tuolumne Grove and Merced Grove will remain open, and Crane Flat Gas Station is open (credit cards only). The Big Oak Flat Road will be closed at the junction to Foresta.

■ Along the Wawona Road (Hwy 41): Wawona Campground will remain open on a first come, first served basis. Visitors will have access to the Redwoods Guest Cottages. There will be access to Yosemite West. The Wawona Road will be closed at Chinquapin (no access will be available to the Glacier Point Road).

■ The El Portal Road will be closed at the park line in El Portal. Businesses along Hwy 140 outside of the park are anticipated to remain open.

Park visitors are asked to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways. The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways.

The storm is forecast to peak mid-day Sunday. The roads leading into Yosemite Valley will remain closed at least through Sunday. The park will assess conditions early Monday morning. There is no anticipated date or time for roads into Yosemite Valley and guest services to reopen.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/yose