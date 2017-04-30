Yee-Haw! Cowboy Festival a good time | RecordCourier.com

The Genoa Town Hall shook like a stampede of horses was running through it Friday morning, but it was just Minden and Jacks Valley elementary school fourth and fifth-graders galloping and clapping their hands to the beat of country singer Trinity Seely.

The students were participating in the kick off the 7th annual Genoa Cowboy Festival.

The festival is a weekend-long event that promotes the cowboy way and the unique history and culture of the Carson Valley.

The students listened to country music, a Chautauqua performance of Charlie Parkhurst played by Kim Harris and Cowboy poetry by Randy Reiman.

In addition to the music and poetry, visitors over the course of the weekend had the opportunity to enjoy ranch tours, Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, western dancing, Chautauqua presentations and Western shootouts, including reenactments by the Civil War Volunteers and Living History Ladies.

The reenactment group portrays both civilian and soldier encampments that would have been present during the Civil War.

The re-enactors focus on education when they are at events like the Cowboy Festival.

"It's like going back in time," said Susie Giuriani a living history ladies re-enactor. "Living history and having the chance to honor those who lived before us is rewarding. It's certainly not glorified, but it's about keeping history alive. If you don't teach history, you're going to relive it."

Giuriani and several other women congregated around an 1800s style campground where they educated students on different styles of dresses and how they were maintained and worn.

"The fellowship of friendship you get from doing this is just amazing," said Giuriani. "We sit around and talk with each other and people of the event coming together to learn about our past to improve our future."

The festival wraps up today with Cowboy Church 9-10:30 a.m. in the Genoa Town Hall, Dutch oven presentations from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ranch No. 1 apple orchard and more Chautauqua and musical performances at Mormon Station and the Town Hall.

For more information, tickets and times of events visit http://www.genoacowboyfestival.org.